Public urged to contact MS of G B Pant with complaints

Port Blair, Nov 19: It has been noticed that all the complaints/grievances related to GB Pant Hospital are always brought to the notice of the Director of Health Services directly. It is informed that a Senior Administrative Grade Officer has already been posted as Medical superintendent, GB Pant Hospital. Therefore, any grievances/complaints related to GB Pant Hospital shall be brought to the notice of the Medical Superintendent, GB Pant Hospital, Port Blair first, who in turn will take appropriate action to redress the same, Directorate of Health Services press release said here today.
The official address and phone No. of Medical Superintendent, GBPH is as follows: Dr. B.G. Lal, Medical Superintendent, GB Pant Hospital, Port Blair, Phone No.234941.
Comments
Arman says
Sir/Madam,
I have came with my mom last Friday and still we are waiting for the Angiography. On Tuesday me and my mother wait from 7 o clock from morning till 9:00 PM but Angiography not done. We were waiting in line and the person who have the relationship with doctors and their surroundings easily doing their treatment. Again today we are waiting from 7:00 am at that time only 2 paitent were their. But still waiting for our no.I am hopeless when I see my mom face.
Looking forward for your urgent help.U can contact me at 9811667852