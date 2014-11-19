Public urged to contact MS of G B Pant with complaints

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Nov 19: It has been noticed that all the complaints/grievances related to GB Pant Hospital are always brought to the notice of the Director of Health Services directly. It is informed that a Senior Administrative Grade Officer has already been posted as Medical superintendent, GB Pant Hospital. Therefore, any grievances/complaints related to GB Pant Hospital shall be brought to the notice of the Medical Superintendent, GB Pant Hospital, Port Blair first, who in turn will take appropriate action to redress the same, Directorate of Health Services press release said here today.

The official address and phone No. of Medical Superintendent, GBPH is as follows: Dr. B.G. Lal, Medical Superintendent, GB Pant Hospital, Port Blair, Phone No.234941.