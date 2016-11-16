Teacher arrested for molesting Diglipur school girl

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















DJ Venkatesh

Diglipur, Nov 16: A Graduate Trained Teacher posted in a school at Diglipur has been arrested by Andaman and Nicobar Police today for allegedly molesting a school girl.

According to parents of the minor girl the teacher used to touch the school girl inappropriately.

When the matter came into the knowledge of the parents, the Pradhan of the village was immediately informed.

Immediately the Pradhan informed this matter to the Officiating Chairperson of A&N UT Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Smti. Kiran Tigga and PS Diglipur.

The Pradhan went to the school and found in a particular class almost all girl students complained against the said teacher about sexual harassment.

Today the Police along with a NGO reached the school and after inquiry a case was registered against that teacher under POCSO Act, 2012. The teacher was immediately arrested and will be produced before the court tomorrow.