Chakka Jam at Diglipur, Public Demands closure of Bars

DJ Venkatesh

Diglipur, Nov 24: General Public of Diglipur region today organized a Chakka jam at Diglipur bazaar against the Bars at Diglipur.

The jam started at 8.00 AM and continued till 12.00 noon.

According to public, earlier some PRI members of Diglipur, mostly from BJP, yesterday had urged all the shop owners to keep their shops closed. More than 350 people today gathered at Dolphin Chowk and shouted slogans against all the bars, being run in North Andaman region.

Pramukh, Up Pramukh, Pradhans, PRI members and general public of Diglipur region, attended this Chakkajam.

Although all schools were closed today but still about 25 students, in school uniform, also attended this jam today.

As per the organisers the bars had become a threat for the area with peace not only disturbed on the streets, but inside homes too. Others pointed out that many households are victims of domestic violence and deaths are reported due to alcohol.

Women actively participated and also raised the problems faced by them due to the existence of the bar in the area. They all echoed same sentiments and demanded immediate closure of the bar.

Later a delegation met the Asst Commissioner Rangat Mr Rajesh Choudhary who is in charge of Diglipur now and submitted a memorandum who in turn assured them to look into the matter. Later in the evening the Revenue officials inspected all the bars at Diglipur.