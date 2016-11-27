Death of mother after delivering twins; fuming public Vandalise ATM, Vehicles

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal & Y Naveen Kumar

Port Blair, Nov 27: Hundreds of people today gathered infront of Andaman’s lone referral hospital, G B Pant and staged protest against hospital authorities for carelessness, which allegedly lead to death of a lady after she delivered twin babies.

Angry protesters demanding action against concerned doctors marched for Raj Niwas but later they blocked road near clock tower and continued their protest.

The protesters and family members, who refused to take the body of deceased from hospital, alleged that the patient who came for check up was operated all of the sudden.

“They conducted three operations one after another but family members were not informed about it. We need an answer, why?” said a family member.

Later following a misunderstanding about post mortem, a group of protesters pelted stones and vandalized the ATM booth, situated at the gate of Directorate of Health Services. They also broke windshields of several government cars parked inside Directorate of Health Services.

The crowd later called off the protest when from side of Administration, the Deputy Commissioner assured a delegation that the Doctor concerned has been taken off duties and a magisterial enquiry has been ordered in this case.

“Situation is under control now and the family members have also taken the body of the deceased lady from Mortuary,” said Mr. Ajay Rai, the Dy. S.P (South Andaman) of Andaman and Nicobar Police.