Death Mourned

Port Blair, Dec 02: Shri Kuldeep Rai Sharma, President, Pradesh Congress Committee, A & N Islands and all leaders of Congress party have deeply mourned the sad demise of Shri R. Shiv Swaroop, former Public Prosecutor & Govt. Pleader, A &N Administration who left for heavenly abode on 01/12/2016 in mainland and prayed to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed soul and to give strength to his bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss which cannot be compensated.