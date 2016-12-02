Andaman Sheekha

Death Mourned

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha
Port Blair, Dec 02: Shri Kuldeep Rai Sharma, President, Pradesh Congress Committee, A & N Islands and all leaders of Congress party have deeply mourned the sad demise of Shri R. Shiv Swaroop, former Public Prosecutor & Govt. Pleader, A &N Administration who left for heavenly abode on 01/12/2016 in mainland and prayed to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed soul and to give strength to his bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss which cannot be compensated.

Comments

  1. It is a very sad news to hear about the demise of R.Shiv Swaroop Sir. The memories of his presence in the Courts of Port Blair and his arguments linger in the mind. Will miss him always…

    VijayLaxmi

