06 Nos Ganja plants seized by South Andaman Police

Port Blair, Dec 14: On 11.12.2016, information was received about the cultivation of illicit Ganja plants in the field of one Manoj Par (41 years) R/o Netaji Nagar 11 KM Little Andaman. The team comprising Insp. Vishal Ram, SHO PS Hut Bay along with Police party in the presence of Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses, conducted raid and found 06 Nos. illicit ganja plants. The aforesaid persons disclosed that these Ganja plants were planted by him. The cannabis plants were seized and the accused Manoj Par was arrested from the spot and a case vide FIR No. 111/16 dated 11/12/16 U/s 20 (a) NDPS Act 1985 was registered against him at PS Hut Bay. Accused will be produced before the Court of Ld. CJM at Port Blair.

The Andaman & Nicobar Police is taking all possible steps in making these Islands free from drugs. General public is requested to pass on any credible information pertaining to sale of Ganja or any other narcotic substances, Gambling, bootlegging, illegal sale of alcohol or any other illegal activities on the following telephone numbers 233077, 284208 & 100. The identity of the informer will be kept secret.