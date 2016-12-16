Contraband Tobacco Seized At Campbell Bay

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Campbell Bay, Dec16: As part of unrelenting drive against illegal tobacco sale a large number of raids were conducted in Campbell Bay by a joint team of Police and DFSO Nicobar. On the basis of credible information from reliable sources Inspector S.K. Sarkar, SHO PS Campbell Bay with Police team of PS Campbell Bay along with District Food Safety Officer (DFCO) seized Bhagwan Zarda – 09 tin, Tobacco pouches – 52 nos. Zen Maza Zarda – 14 tin, Gulbahar Tobacco – 38 plastic boxes, Mustana 220 tobacco – 15 Plastic boxes, Dhamaka golden special tobacco – 02 tin, Karizhma tobacco – 01 tin and 69 Brand Zarda Pouch – 05 nos.

These items were seized from the ¬¬shops owned by four persons namely Krishna Das, S/o Late Ananta Das, Biswajith Biswas, S/o Late Hazarilal Biswas, S. Kodimadan, S/o V. Sindoor Pandian and A. Thottaiah, S/o late A Endaiah

The offences of all these four persons were compounded by DFSO Nicobar u/s 69 of FSS Act and the seized products were destroyed on 11/12/2016 at 1600 hrs. at Campbell Bay Police Station compound by burying in deep soil after mixing with phenyl in presence of SHO PS Campbell Bay, DFSO and Shri D.N. Pathak, Sub Inspector of Police.

General public are requested to pass on information of any illegal manufacture, storage and sale of contraband tobacco products to SP (D) Nicobar, SDPO C/N, SHO PS Campbell Bay or District Food Safety officer Nicobar District. Informant’s name will be kept secret.