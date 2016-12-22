Andaman Sai Seva Samiti Presents Sai Bhajan Sandhya : Lt. Governor Describes A&N Islands as Living Example of ‘Unity In Diversity’

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Dec. 22: The Andaman Sai Seva Samiti presented a special programme titled ‘Shirdi Sai Baba–Sai Reham Nazar Karna’–Sai Bhajan Sandhya at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Auditorium today. The Lt. Governor, A&N Islands, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi was the chief guest on the occasion. The Chairperson, PBMC, Shri B. Eswar Rao, large number of Sai devotees graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt. Governor appreciated the Organizers for organizing the programme and spreading the rich heritage of the country. He said, India thought the world, the true spirit of universal brotherhood. The Lt. Governor also expressed his gratitude for giving him the opportunity to meet the Sai devotees and listen to melodious bhajans.

The Lt. Governor further said that A&N Islands is a living example of how people from different parts of the country, irrespective of language, religion or creed live in perfect harmony. It should be emulated by rest of the country, he said. Organising the programme will go a long way in spreading the message of unity and integrity, the Lt. Governor added.

The Great Sai Sadhak and well known philosopher and founder of Shri Sai Baba Seva Sadhana Ashram, Swami Baldev Bharti Ji of Dhoop Kheda, Aurangabad, Maharashtra was also present on this special occasion. Sai devotional songs were presented by the artists from mainland. Sai Rudrai Sangeet Path was delivered by Shri Narendra Narisrkar from Maharashtra while Sai Bhajan Sandhya was presented by Shri. Brij Mohan Nagar and Shri. Parveen Mudgal from New Delhi. The programme was moderated by Shri. Ashok Kumawat.