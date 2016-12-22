Entrance Exam on UG and PG Courses to Be Held

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Dec 22: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) 22ndAll India Entrance Examination for admission to Undergraduate and Postgraduate degree programmes [AIEEA-UG/PG 2017] in agriculture and allied science subjects for the Academic Session 2017-18 is to be held on Saturday, the 13thMay, 2017 and Sunday, the 14thMay 2016, respectively.

The examination centre will be ICAR-Central Island Agricultural Research Institute, P.B.No.181, BathuBasti, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The exams will be held on Saturday, the 13th May, 2016 (10:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.): For U.G. admission (for candidate having passed or appearing in 10+2 Examination with Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Agriculture/Mathematics) and Sunday, the 14th May 2016 (10:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.): For P.G. admission [for candidate having passed Bachelor’s degree or appearing in the final year examination in Agriculture and Allied Sciences or related subjects with four years degree (10+2+3 years are also eligible for few courses at IARI & NDRI)].