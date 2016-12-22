Inter-unit league–cum–knockout inter unit football tournament-2016 organized by A&N Police

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Dec 22: Signifying the spirit of sports amongst the Police personnel, the Police Training School, A&N Police organized an Inter Unit League-cum-knockout Football tournament from 18.11.2016 to 21.12.2016. Altogether, 12 (twelve) teams from various units/Police Stations/Districts Headquarters participated and at the end India Reserve Battalion and Police Training School teams were qualified for Finale Match held on 21.12.2016 at 1500 hrs. All the teams performed brilliantly.

India Reserve Battalion has won the champions trophy of A&N Police Inter Unit League-cum-Knockout Football tournament-2016. The IRBn team defeated PTS team by 4-3 goals in penalty shootout.

Smt. Geeta Rani Verma, Principal, Police Training School, Prothrapur chief guest gave away the winner & runner-up trophies to India Reserve Battalion and Police Training School respectively. Trophies were also awarded to Nicobar District team and Police Training School (Warriors) team who had secured third and fourth position respectively in the tournament. Besides, well performed team and players were also awarded with the trophies/medals.

While acknowledging the participants, the chief guest appreciated and applauded the importance of sports in today’s scenario and the event will certainly encourage the Police personnel in the field of sports. The event was appreciated by all present.