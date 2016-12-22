Jarawa Attack or Accident; AAJVS staff suffers injuries

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Dec 22: An AAJVS Andaman Adim Janjati Vikas Samiti staff today suffered major injuries on his hand but there is serious confusion whether the injuries were sustained because of attack by Jarawa men or it was an accident.

If highly placed sources are to be believed a Jarawa Tribal man actually allegedly attacked the staff of Andaman Aadim Janjati Vikas Samity namely Biswajit Mondol, with a machete this morning at Jirkatang 15 km.

According to sources, one of the Jarawa man wanted to get inside a cargo truck of Minu Transport and when it was objected by the AAJVS staff the angry Jarawa man attacked the AAJVS staff with a Machete.

It is learnt that the man suffered severe injuries on his hand.

Sources said that a GD entry has been made in this regard at Jirkatang check post immediately but later statements were given by the victim and one of his colleges that the injury was caused by Accident. As per the statement when the Jarawa was trying to get on a truck, accidently the machete of Jarawa man fell on the hand of AAJVS staff.

However, no one is able to give a clear picture about this entire episode, which is causing further confusion.

However the injury was serious and the AAJVS staff has been immediately taken to nearby hospital.