Jarawa youths nabs three from Jarawa Area

Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Dec 22: Three residents of Manarghat were picked up by a group of Jarawa Tribals people yesterday, when these residents of Manarghat were allegedly poaching inside the Jarawa area. Sources said that these people had entered inside Jarawa area in a dinghy.

It is learnt that the Jarawa men asked the three people to leave dinghy in creek and made the poachers to walk upto ATR, where they handed over them to AAJVS staffs and later these people were handed over to police.

A case under PAT regulation act 1956 has been registered at PS Bambooflat in this regard and as per present reports, all three have already got bail from the court.