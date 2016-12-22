National Cycling Championship: Deborah sets new mark

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Dec 22: She competed with a borrowed cycle, yet, Deborah towered over her rivals in her favourite 500m Individual time Trial event and breezed to a new record on the second day of the 69th Senior, 46th Junior and 32nd Sub-junior National track cycling championship held at LNCPE, Velodrome here on Thursday.

Though not happy with the cycle she was riding on, Deborah clocked 36.377s to improve on her own mark (36.470) set last year. Deborah was paired with international Kezia Varghese for the event. However, Kezia, who is carrying a neck injury which she suffered during training, was not at her best to push the girl from Andamans. Deborah showed her class in the event by finishing nearly two seconds ahead of Kezia who won the silver in 38.358s. Anu Chutia (Assam) came third in 39.567s.

Deborah rode on a cycle borrowed from the SAI centre in Car Nicobar where she has been training for the last one month. “The cycle I use in Delhi is a different one and obviously better than the one I was riding here. This cycle was a bit big for me. However, I am satisfied with my performance as I had little competition here,” she said after the event.

The day’s competition witnessed a flurry of records. Sahil Kumar (Haryana) and Sanu Raj (Services) broke the existing meet record in the boys’ under-18 1000m time trial event. The promising Esow of Andaman and Nicobar set a new mark in 500m Individual time trial in the boys’ under-14 section. Aleena Reji (Kerala) and Mayuri Lute (Maharashtra) set new marks in the 500m Individual time trial event in the girls’ under-18 and under-16 sections respectively.

At end of competion on the second day, Kerala was leading the points table with 34 points followed by Manipur with 26. Andaman & Nicobar Islands is in third position with 16 points.

The results:

Men: 1000m Individual time trial: 1. Vikaram Duhan (RSPB) (1:08.988), 2. Ranjit Singh (SSCB), 3. Ranjit Singh (Haryana).

Boys: Under-18: 1000m individual time trial: 1. Sahil Kumar (Haryana) (1:07.902 – New Meet Record; Old Record – 1:10.932, Amarjeet Singh, Punjab, 2013).

Under-14: 500m Individual Time trial: 1. Esow (A & N) (34.577 – NMR; OR – 36.014, Esow, A & N, 2015), 2. Y. Rojit Singh (Manipur), 3. Maurya Pawar (Maharashtra).

Women: 500m Individual Time trial: 1. Deborah (A & N), (36.377 – NMR; OR – 36.470, Deborah, A & N, 2015).

Girls: Under-18: 500m Individual Time trial: 1. Aleena Reji (Kerala) (37.803 – NMR; 0R – 37.908, Deborah, A & N, 2013).

Under-16: 500m Individual Time trial: 1. Mayuri Lute (Maharashtra) (39.577 – NMR; 0R- 42.164, Jashanjit Kaur, Punjab, 2012).