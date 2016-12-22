Pondicherry University Examination Dates Rescheduled

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Dec 22: Pondicherry University odd semester examinations Nov/Dec 2016 in JNRM postponed from 06th December to 09th December 2016 due to inclement weather in A&N Islands have been re-scheduled by the Pondicherry University, The exams which was to be held on 06/12/2016 will now be held on 04/01/2017, 07/12/2016 to 06/01/2017, 08/12/2016 to 07/01/2017 and 09/12/2016 to 09/01/2017 respectively. The students concerned are advised to take note of the revised schedule and appear for the examination on the said date.