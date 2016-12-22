Special Secretary of Himachal Pradesh briefs media about Plastic Waste based roads

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Dec 22: The Special Secretary of Himachal Pradesh, Mr Rakesh Kapoor who is on a visit to these islands, addressed the media persons at the Media Room of the Information and Publicity Department this morning at 09:00am.

Addressing the Media Persons, he said that the project of plastic waste management received an award by the Prime Minister and on the year 2014, the government has ordered them to replicate the project.

Mr Kapoor said that till now nearly 16 states had accepted the project and many Plastic Waste Based Roads are under construction in the following states.

Mr Ramesh Kapoor said that the government has also decided that each state must take at least 5 projects under “Plastic Waste based roads”.

He further said that he already met the engineers of the Andaman Public Works Department who showed keen interest in the project and has also promised to demonstrate the project.

Further addressing the media persons, the Director, Information Publicity and Tourism said that after the demonstration the Andaman Administration will decide whether the project is successful in the islands or not and then the administration will move ahead.