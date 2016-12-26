12th anniversary of Tsunami observed : Lt. Governor, MP, others pay glowing tributes to victims at Tsunami Memorial

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Dec. 26: The 12th anniversary of Tsunami which struck the Islands in the year 2004 was observed today. The Hon’ble Lt. Governor, A&N Islands, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi paid glowing tributes at the Tsunami Memorial erected in the vicinity of Andaman Water Sport Complex here this morning. He placed a wreath at the memorial.

Soon after the Lt. Governor’s tribute, the Member of Parliament, Shri Bishnu Pada Ray, Chief Secretary, Shri Anindo Majumdar, Principal Secretary, Shri Raajiv Yaduvanshi, Adhyaksh ZPSA, Shri Jaydeep Kumar Dey, Chairperson PBMC, Shri B Eswar Rao, Councillors of PBMC, DGP, Shri Rajesh Malik, Dy. Commissioner SA, Shri Udit Prakash Rai, senior Officers of A&N Administration, leaders from Political Parties, near & dear of the affected families, prominent citizens and general public offered floral tributes at Tsunami Memorial.

An All Religions Prayer Meeting (Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha) was held, in which, the holy scriptures of Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain and Bhai faith were read. This was followed by a two minutes silence to pay homage to the departed souls.