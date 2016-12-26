ANSCB felicitates Journalists of Islands

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sheekha Bureau

Port Blair, Dec 26: To mark 50th Year Celebrations the Andaman Nicobar State Cooperative Bank felicitated local Journalists and media persons on 24th December, for serving the society and highlighting crucial issues for overall development of these Islands.

The felicitation ceremony was held on the Conference Hall of the main branch of ANSCB at 11:00 am. The Ceremony started after the Chairman of the Branch Mr Bhagat Singh lighted the traditional lamp.

Briefing the media about the achievements of last 50 years, the Deputy General Manager, Mr Anjan Sengupta said that the bank started with an amount of Rs 85000 thousand in the year 1966 is now having an annual turnover of around Rs 1200 crore.

He said that the bank is also doing good in the national level and the data of ANSCB is too good as compared to other State Cooperative Banks.

Further Addressing the Journalists, the Managing Director of the Bank Mr Ravinder Rao explained about various upcoming development plans of the bank. He said that the bank has also adopted core banking system long back and will take up all modern technologies soon.

Further addressing the Journalists on the occasion, the Chairman of the Branch, Mr Bhagat Singh urged each and every Islander to join with the ANSCB and to keep giving in suggestions for the growth of the bank. The Chief General Manager, ANSCB, Mr K Murugan proposed the vote of thanks.