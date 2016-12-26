Bakultala man charged with father’s murder

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Rangat, Dec 26: A resident of Bakultala, Rangat allegedly stabbed his father to death over land dispute yesterday evening.

As per reports, Pradeep Sahu, son of the deceased was having tiffs with his father since a long time and yesterday evening when they again had an argument over the land dispute, the angry son took out a knife and stabbed his father, it is learnt.

On information a team of Rangat Police Station reached the spot and arrested the accused Pradeep Sahu on the charges of murder. Further investigations are on.