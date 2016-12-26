Hostellers at Pondicherry University stage protest

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Dec 26: More than 50-60 hostellers of Pondicherry University, Brookshabad staged protest in front of the main entrance of the College demanding proper drinking water supply as well as availability of good books in the library etc.

The students alleged that since last 5-6 days the University Campus has not supplied them with proper drinking water.

Talking to Andaman Sheekha they alleged that the two departments in the university Marine Biology and Disaster Management are not having proper faculty members since years.

The Students said that in Disaster Management Department 07 faculty members are required as per norms but as of now there are only 3.

“We are facing tremendous problems, as since 4-5 days we have not been supplied with proper drinking water, anyhow we are surviving by drinking the tap water which is also yellowish in color” said a PhD Student.

“Previously several times we have protested demanding the same but nothing has happened yet, the management have nothing to do with the challenges we are facing due to mismanagement in our University Campus,” said another Disaster Management students.