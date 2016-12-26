Mass Demonstration by CITU to demand implementation of SC’s order on equal pay for equal work

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Dec 26: Centre of Indian Trade Unions has organized Mass Demonstration throughout the country on 22.12.2016 demanding implementation of the Supreme Court judgement dated 26th October, 2016 on equal pay for equal work. In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, CITU State Committee organized mass demonstration throughout the islands.

At Port Blair, the mass demonstration was held in front of the Secretariat gate in which more than one thousand workers including a large number of women workers from Port Blair and South Andaman areas participated. Speaking on the occasion, B. Chandrachoodan, General Secretary, CITU State Committee explained the Supreme Court order of 26th October, 2016 in the matter of equal pay for equal work.

He said that the CITU in its All India Conference held at Puri, Odisha from 26th to 30th November, 2016 had decided to mobilize the workers demanding same wage and benefits for same and similar jobs in various sectors(DRM, Contract, Anganwadi, Scheme Workers). TS Sreekumar, General Secretary, Non-Gazetted Govt. Officers’ Association, SP Kalairajan, Circle Secretary, BSNL Employees Union and M. Boominathan, President, CITU State Committee also addressed the meeting.

At Diglipur, the mass demonstration of workers was held in front of the office of the Asst. Commissioner in which large number of workers participated. Madan Mohan, Das, Secretary, CITU North Zonal Committee and S. Arumugam, Secretary, NGOs’ Association Diglipur Branch Committee addressed the gathering.

At Mayabunder, Mass Demonstration was held in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in which a large number of workers participated. The programme was led by Satyanarayan, Vice President, CITU State Committee.

At Billiground, the mass demonstration was held at Billiground Bazar. Shri Gopikulam, CITU leader addressed the participants.

At Rangat, the mass demonstration was held in front of the Assistant Commissioner’s office. VK Krishnadas, Secretary, CITU Zonal Committee, Karuppaiah, CITU, Shankar Rao (CITU) and Adaikkan (NGOs’ Association) addressed the participants. More than two hundred workers participated the programme.

At Baratang, mass demonstration was held in front of the office of the Asst. Engineer, APWD in which a large number of workers participated. Jaikumar and Daniel Aint led the programme.

At Little Andaman, the mass demonstration was held in front of the Executive Engineer, APWD, Hut Bay in which quite a large number of workers of Forest Corporation, APWD, etc. participated. Vishnu (CITU) led the programme.

At Car Nicobar, mass demonstration was organized by the workers in which a large number of tribal workers participated.

The CITU will be organizing a series of agitational programmes in the coming days demanding equal pay for equal work for the casual, daily rated, ICDS and other Scheme workers in these islands.