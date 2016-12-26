Missing Andaman kid rescued from Sealdah Railway Station

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Dec 26: A student of Prothrapur Senior Secondary School, Port Blair, Master Raju (name changed), who was missing since 24th Dec was traced out by the Tylerabad Police Station, within half an hour since the missing complaint was registered by his father.

As per sources, Master Raju (name changed) didn’t go to the school on 24th Dec, but he left home saying that he is going to school.

Master Raju use to come home every day at 03:00pm, but on 24 Dec when he didn’t return back from school even by late evening.

Taking the matter seriously the father of Master Raju reported the matter to the Tylerabad Police Station at 8.30 pm.

Luckily when Master Raju’s father was at Police Station he got a call from unknown number and from the other side a lady told him that his son is sitting helplessly at Sealdah Railway Station, Kolkata. She said that the boy had asked her mobile to call his father but call didn’t go through but when she tried the number second time after coming out of Sealdah Railway Station the phone rang.

As soon as the Tylerabad Police team came to know that the student was at Sealdah Railway Station, they immediately contacted the SHO, Sealdah Railway Police and explained the matter and within no time the student was traced out. Later the boy was handed over to one of his relatives at Kolkata.

It is learnt that the father of Master Raju went to Kolkata yesterday and he will probably reach back to Port Blair with his son tomorrow.

Meanwhile, as the boy is minor and was missing for more than 24 hours, a case under section 363 IPC (Kidnapping) was registered by the Tylerabad Police.

However, initially it was thought that the boy was kidnapped but primary investigation shows that the boy purchased flight tickets and travelled to Kolkata alone but it is still not clear what was the motive of the boy and from where he managed money for this act? Further details are still awaited.