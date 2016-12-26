Rut Land Island Murder victim’s body kept in Mortuary for claim

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Dec 26: A case vide Crime No. 78/16 dated 13/12/16 U/s 302 IPC has been registered at PS Humfrigunj against one Gopi Nath Maiti for murdering his wife Smt. Swasti Maiti at Rut Land Island. Post mortem examination of the dead body of the deceased is over and the body is kept in the Cold Mortuary Room of GB Pant Hospital as no one came forward to claim the dead body for performing last rites. The deceased belongs to West Bengal, Vill: Kishorpur, PO: Vemeshwari Bazar, PS: Bagwanpur, District: Purva Midnapur, Kolkata. Due to poverty, family members of the deceased are not able to come Port Blair even contacting by police. Descriptive roll of said body is, height: 5 feet 2 inch, complexion: Fair, body: medium, hair: black. Accused husband was already arrested and sent to JC Remand.

It is brought to the notice of general public that if the deceased is known to anybody or any relatives desire to claim the dead body of the deceased for performing last rites can contact PS Humfrigunj on phone No. 03192-287590, 09531908234 or in PCR.