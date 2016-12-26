Wild Elephant kills one at Diglipur

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















DJ Venkatesh

Diglipur, 26 Dec: A wild elephant of North Andaman region has killed one person at Diglipur today.

As per reports, the victim, Mr. Juliet Lakra, about 60 years was killed by a Wild Elephant today at Pan Nallah near Karene nallah in Diglipur.

Sources said that the elephant is still standing near the dead body and not moving anywhere. The Forest and Police personnel shall go to the spot tomorrow morning for investigation and further action as the said place is extremely remote area of North Andaman. Further details are awaited.