Youths under heavy influence of alcohol vandalize Bar at Minnie Bay

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Navin Kumar

Port Blair, Dec 26: A massive ruckus took place at a Local Bar situated at Minnie Bay on 24th December night, after some youths vandalized the Bar over a quarrel with the Bar Owner.

As per reports, at around 10:30pm some youths came to the Bar and asked the Bar Owner for Phone but when the Bar Owner said that he is not having a phone, nearly 4 youths beat up the Owner as well as the workers of the Bar and also vandalized the Bar.

On information a team of Aberdeen Police Unit reached the spot and arrested all the four youths.

An NC FIR was registered by the Aberdeen Police Unit under section C 23 423 427 506 34 IPC.