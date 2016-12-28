Aberdeen Police unit cracks SBI Evening Branch burglary Case; 3 arrested

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Dec 28: The Aberdeen Police has cracked the ‘SBI Evening Branch burglary case’ which was reported on 14th November 2016 midnight.

As per reports, the Aberdeen Police Unit has arrested three persons for committing the burglary namely Swaroop Mondal, 23 years, Subham Bepari, 24 years and Dipankar Mondal, 22 years all residents of Prothrapur.

It is learnt that a case of robbery was registered by the Branch Manager, SBI Evening Branch on 14th November 2016 after which the Aberdeen Police registered a case under section 457/380 IPC.

According to reports, during the course of investigation various efforts were implemented by the Aberdeen Police Unit to crack the criminal who conspire the whole burglary and the result of which all the three accused were arrested.

It is learnt that the Aberdeen Police Unit has recovered 1 number brief case from the bushes behind the Sub Center, Prothrapur near to the PBMC Office.

Sources said that the Brief Case contained more than 80 numbers of welcome kits and cheque book of SBI bank, huge numbers of net banking kits and more than 100 numbers of ATM pins.

It is not the first time when the Aberdeen Police Unit has solved such a huge burglary case at the heart of the city but earlier in many occasions the unit has cracked many such cases which were highly appreciated by the Public.

Special Squad of Aberdeen Police Unit constituting of Head Constable Vijay Shankar, HC R Radha Krishnan, PC Ashok Kumar, PC PK Mondal, PC Biswajit Baroi under the command of SHO Aberdeen Police Station Inspector Mahesh Yadav and under the overall supervision of SDPO (SA) Nishant Gupta cracked the case.