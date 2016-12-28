Administration takes prominent steps against alcohol: Andaman gets new Excise Policy to check growing alcoholism

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Dec 28: The Andaman and Nicobar Administration has constituted a separate Directorate of Prohibition in order to check growing alcoholism among the younger generation and its harmful effects on the individual, family and the society at large.

The move came following the direction of Andaman’s Lt. Governor so that the directive principle as mentioned in Article 47 of the Constitution curbing the use of intoxicating drinks can be implemented in true spirit.

“There has been a major change in the new excise policy against the existing policy. The A&N Administration has decided not to go for total prohibition on sale of liquor in the Islands, but push for a check on the growing alcoholism among the youth and reduce liquor consumption in the larger interest of the citizens. The new Excise Policy will come into effect in the A & N Islands from 1st January 2017,” said Profession Jagadish Mukhi the Lt. Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands while addressing a Press Conference at Megapode Nest Resort this evening.

As per the new policy, any individual would be able to purchase two 750 ml liquor bottles at a time, instead of existing four liquor bottles.

Similarly any individual would be able to purchase only one bottle of 1000 ml liquor, four bottles of 375 ml liquor and eight bottles of 180 ml liquor.

The liquor sold from ANIIDCO’s wine shops may also see a sharp increase in rates. The rates will be at par with the liquor rates in major cities like Chennai, Kolkata and Delhi.

The rates would be increased by 20%-25% (approx) against the existing rates by increasing Octroi and excise duty. New Octroi and Excise rates would be increased accordingly.

“There will also be changes in the bar timing as per the new policy. The existing bar timing will also be reduced on popular demand from citizen groups,” the Lt. Governor said.

As per the new guidelines for bar timing liquor sellers with B1 license can keep the Bar open from 11.00 AM to 11.00 PM, B2 holder can keep Bar open from 4.00 PM to 10.00 PM, B3 license holder Bar will remain open from 09.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and from 03.00 PM to 08.00 PM while B4 license Bar will remain open from 04.00 PM to 10.00 PM.

Further to check alcohol consumption, all national holidays, including many religious days will be declared dry days. On dry days, sale and supply of liquor will totally remain suspended.

According to the existing policy, service of liquor in licensed bars is permissible even on dry days, except on three National holidays i.e. 26th January–Republic Day, 2nd October–Gandhi Jayanti and 15th August–Independence Day. However, with the new excise policy coming into force, many new holidays have been declared dry days.

Apart from this, the Apex Court has banned sale of liquor within 500 meters of national and state highways across the country.

“In line with this, all liquor shops & bars operating within the said prescribed areas in the NH 223 and State Highways will be closed as per the direction of Hon’ble Supreme Court. Further no fresh license will be issued to open liquor shops & bars within 500 meters of these highways. This step is aimed at reducing drunken driving and road accidents that claim thousands of lives every year in the national and state highways,” the Lt. Governor said.

He said that no Bar License shall be issued or renewed unless the Bar is having cashless transaction system. All liquor shops & bars have to make cashless transaction mandatory. However, for the time being liquor shops operated by ANIIDCO would be able to use cash for transaction.

“On the other front, sustained campaign to generate awareness on harmful effect of alcohol has also been undertaken by different agencies, including NGOs, Voluntary organizations, Police and Directorate of Prohibition,” the Lt. Governor added.