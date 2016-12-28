ANC evacuates a Critical Patient from Diglipur

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Dec 28: On 27 Dec 16, Andaman and Nicobar Command received a request from Deputy Director, Directorate of Health Services Port Blair, for Medical Evacuation of Shri Ram Karmakar aged 31 yrs, R/o Diglipur who met with a road Traffic accident and sustained crushed injuries. Immediately, MI-17 V5 helicopter of Indian Air Force took off from Port Blair at 05:35 PM and evacuated the patient from Diglipur and brought him to Port Blair at 07:30 PM. On arrival, patient was shifted to GB Pant hospital for further treatment. The quick response of the HQ ANC has once again come to the rescue of the Islanders and saved precious life.