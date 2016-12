News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Dec 28: Shri Anadiranjan Biswas, LG’s Commendation Certificate Awardee-Writer, as well as the Editor of Baakprotima (Bengali Little Magazine) & News Spotlight (Monthly Bilingual Newspaper) has been invited to the prestigious World Bengali Poetry Festival-2017 to be held at Haldia, West Bengal on 21st, 22nd & 23rd January 2017 as the solitary representative to the said Festival from Andaman & Nicobar Islands.