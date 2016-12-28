Lt. Governor, MSME Minister attends Mudra Loan disbursement & Solar Charkha Demonstration

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Dec.28: A Mudra Loan Distribution & Solar Charkha Demonstration function was held in the Dr. BR Ambedkar auditorium here today. The Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, GoI, Shri Giriraj Singh, currently on visit to the Islands distributed financial assistance under Mudra Yojana to as many as 11 women as the chief guest of the function, while the Lt. Governor, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi graced the function as the special guest. The Minister and the Lt. Governor jointly launched a BMC web site, www.greenwearbuy.com on the occasion. The Member of Parliament, Shri Bishnu Pada Ray, Chairperson PBMC, Shri B Eswar Rao, State BJP President, Shri Vishal Jolly and renowned social worker, Smt. Pritam Kumari Nanda also graced the occasion. The Minister also distributed e-rickshaw keys to as many as 6 women on the occasion. The programme was organized by the Bharatiya Micro Credit (BMC), Port Blair.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Minister said that for the first time since independence, our nation has a Prime Minister, who brings smile in the faces of the poor people, acknowledging the vulnerability of women and initiates anti corruption movement without worrying about results. The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi had taken a bolt step in demonetizing old notes of rupees 500/- and 1000/- to check corruption and black money and the whole nation is with him, he said showering all praises for the Prime Minister.

The Minister said that the Prime Minister had launched various schemes which are aimed at helping the poor section of the society, especially the women and differently abled persons and Mudra Yojana is one of the schemes, which provide financial assistance for setting up micro, small and medium enterprises for self employment. He said that these Islands are fortunate to have a Lt. Governor, who takes in account the grievances faced by the economically weaker section while preparing the plans. He expressed hope that the motto of the Prime Minister, ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ will not only flourish in the Islands but every islander will be provided employment opportunity.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt. Governor highlighted the plans of the Administration for improvement in delivery of health care facility in A&N Islands. The Lt. Governor disclosed that from 1st June 2017, the GB Pant Hospital will be providing specialty services in cardio-surgery, by-pass surgery, open heart surgery, pace maker, angioplasty. Besides this, orthopedic advanced surgeries in knee replacement, hip, spine etc. will be done at GB Pant Hospital.

The Lt. Governor also disclosed that from 1st January 2018 Neurology and Nephrology Department will start functioning at GB Pant Hospital. He said with the opening of neurology will help reducing the number of death caused in road accidents as also to minimize the referral of patients to mainland. He also informed that steps are being taken to improve the level of health care services in the local Primary Health Centers and Community Health Centers across the Islands.

The Lt. Governor also informed that the sale of tobacco and other tobacco products, which causes oral cancer, has been banned in the Islands since 1st October 2016 and the step has been welcomed by all from every corner of the Islands, particularly women, he added.

The Lt. Governor, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi while speaking on the occasion said that the feeling of nationalism is high among the Islanders and the living example for this is the National Memorial Cellular Jail. The true secularism practically exist in A&N Islands with people of different religions live under one roof without the feeling of caste, creed and culture. Besides, they speak, understand and communicate in Hindi despite belonging to different states. He also stated that wherever he visits, he conveys the message of peaceful and harmonious co-existence in these Islands.

The Member of Parliament, Shri Bishnu Pada Ray in his address expressed gratitude to the Minister for the initiatives in providing financial assistance to women folk of the Islands under Mudra Yojana through Bharatiya Micro Credit, Port Blair. This will help the poor women in setting up their self employment ventures and generate income for the economic improvement of their family, he added.

In his concluding address, the Managing Director BMC, Shri Vijay Pandey demonstrated the solar charkha functioning, which is powered by solar energy and informed that the charkha is easy to operate. It can be provided with solar looms, dying and colouring machines to enable women prepare garments in their home and generate income, he added.