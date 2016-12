News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















DJ Venkatesh

Diglipur, 28 Dec: One person namely Bhawesh Dhali, S/o Bisweswar Dhali, R/o Billy ground died due to rash driving at Diglipur yesterday. He along with his cousin brother while going to Laxmipur village on a moped after purchasing medicines for his grandmother hit a culvert. Both were rushed to CHC Diglipur where Bhawesh died after few hours. His brother who critically injured treatment is going on.