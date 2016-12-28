A&N Police initiative to promote Digital India–Cashless India

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Dec 28: In order to promote cashless transactions, on 22.12.2016 an awareness programme/Training for Police personnel was conducted in the conference hall of PS Aberdeen. Thereafter, the Police personnel were sent to Aberdeen Bazaar, Junglighat and Mohanpura market area to impart knowledge about cashless transactions and its benefits to general merchants, shop keepers and general public. The staff visited the shops of market area and met the shopkeepers and urged them to install POS machines at their shops to minimize cash transactions. On 23.12.2016, a similar programme was conducted in the jurisdiction of PS Pahargaon. During the training programme, SDPO South Andaman Shri Nishant Gupta, imparted knowledge about cashless transactions and its benefits to the recruits, along with the security aspect that needs to be taken care. The participants raised many questions during the programme and their doubts as well as concerns about net banking were cleared by SDPO/SA. He also requested the recruits to share the information about the use of mobile banking, App based Banking such as SBI Buddy, use of POS Machine, E-Wallet etc. among their friends and family members, especially those living in remote areas. SDPO/SA, gave ample emphasis on security aspect of digital payments and urged the public not to share their ATM PIN and CVV number with any unknown person. He also advised general public to replace their “Magnetic Strip” based debit cards with “Chip” based cards, which are much more secure against skimming and cloning. SDPO SA informed the shopkeeper that certain banks are supplying POS Terminals free of cost till the end of December 2016 and requested them to avail the facility provided by the bankers.