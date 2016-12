News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Dec 28: The Special Squad of Aberdeen Police Unit has busted a Gambling den on the intervening night of 27th December at Premnagar near Burning Ghat.

Board money of around 16 to 17 thousand was seized from the spot. Six persons were arrested and all were booked under Gambling Act.

HC Vijay Shankar, PC PK Mondal, PC Tanuj Kumar Dakua, PC Sanjog Bahadur and BhaskarKarmakar busted the Gambling den.