132nd Foundation Day of INC observed

Port Blair, Dec 29: Along with rest parts of India the Pradesh Congress Committee, Andaman & Nicobar Islands also observed the 132nd Foundation Day of Indian National Congress Party at 10.30 p.m. on 28th December 2016 in the premises of Gandhi Bhavan, Port Blair.

Leaders and supporters of Congress party attended the function in large number. The gathering was addressed by Shri Kuldeep Rai Sharma, President, PCC followed by Smti Shanta Singh, President Mahila Congress, Shri Noor Islam, Convener, Congress Seva Dal, Miss. Mariam Bibi, Secretary, PCC, Smti Rathana Kannan, Smti Zubaida Begum, congress leaders.

Shri Kuldeep Rai Sharma described the history of Congress party and its contribution for Indian independence and for all round development of the country and the islands. The PCC President emphasized the need for strengthening the party further in the present political scenario and requested the congressmen present to chalk out grass root / village level meetings.

He said that that Mr. Modi and his NDA government had failed to fulfill the electoral promises made to the people during the election campaign of 2014 such as employment generation, checking price rise, industrial growth, bringing back black money of Indian industrialists, businessman and high profile personalities stashed in the foreign back etc.

Shri Sharma elaborated the sufferings being faced by common man, small traders, fishermen and tourism sector in these islands because of demonetization of currency and said that detailed program for agitation is being formulated throughout A & N islands against the demonetization of currency.

All other speakers have also elaborated the history of congress party and the contributions made by its leaders for the independence and the development of India. Shri AR Manickam , General Secretary, PCC proposed vote of thanks.