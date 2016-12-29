Death Mourned

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Dec 29: Shri Kuldeep Rai Sharma, President, Pradesh Congress Committee, A & N Islands and all leaders of congress party have deeply mourned the sad demise of Shri. Mohamed Zahoor, 94 years & Smti Zarina Khatoon, 86 years father & mother of Shri. Mohammed Naem R/o Dignabad, Ward No.14 and Smti Shubhawati Devi, 74 years mother of Markande Tiwari R/o Protherapur and prayed to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed souls and to give strength to their bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss.