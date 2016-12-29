Flea Market on Dec. 31, 2016 & Jan 1, 2017

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Dec 29: The Tourism Department, A&N Administration is once again organizing Weekend Utsav (Flea Market) on the eve of New Year on 31st December, 2016 & 1st January, 2017 at Marina Park from 5 pm to 9 pm. The organization of flea market by the Directorate was very well received appreciation by both local and tourists alike as it provides a platform to local artisans to sell their products and also to local artists to showcase their talents. Expecting the same response from public, the department of Tourism once again inviting participation of all local cultural groups/individuals/NGOs/SHGs etc. to come forward and display/sale/exhibiting various art & handicrafts items, painting, jewelry, flowering & ornamental plants, decorative items made of wood, bamboo, educational books, DVDs, designer clothes, tattoos work, live sketch, mehandi work, homemade food & drinks, decorative pots made of clay, furniture items and organized fun games etc during flea market. All are cordially invited. For more details please contact Manager (OP/GH), Directorate of Tourism, Tel No. 03192-244081.