Historic Event by Educational & Cultural Organization

Port Blair, Dec 29: The Educational & Cultural Organization of Andaman & Nicobar Islands is going to organize the Historic Events on 30th Dec 2016 in the memory of the great revolutionary leader, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose who arrived at Port Blair on 29th December 1943 and hoisted the national Tricolor of Azad Hind Government and declared Andaman and Nicobar free from British rule.

The organization is observing the historic events on 30th Dec at Bhatubasti Chowk around 03:30 pm to pay homage the legendary leader Subhash Chandra Bose.