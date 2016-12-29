Humane Touch welcomes Administration’s Initiatives against Alcoholism

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Dec 29: Humane Touch wholeheartedly welcomes the bold steps taken by the Lieutenant Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi to curb rising liquor consumption in the Islands. The new Excise Policy announced by the Andaman and Nicobar Administration is a paradigm shift from the earlier policies and approach on liquor sales in the Islands. The organization also appreciates the pro-active approach of the Lieutenant Governor against Alcoholism.

The 50% reduction in the purchase limit of liquor and the reduction of bar timings is a major step. Humane Touch also appreciates the increase in dry days and the proposed sharp hike in prices of liquor to be sold through ANIIDCO outlets.

The announcement by the Lieutenant Governor to implement the Supreme Court direction, to close down all liquor shops and bars within 500 mtrs of National and State Highways is a positive and affirmative step against the scourge of alcoholism in the Islands. Humane Touch feels that implementation of this direction would largely result in bringing down the indiscriminate number of bars in the Islands.

Following the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and the Directive Principle as mentioned in the Article 47 of Constitution of India, Humane Touch feels that the Directorate of Prohibition envisioned by the Lieutenant Governor should not only conduct awareness programmes, but also initiate steps to open well-equipped De-Addiction Cells initially, in all the three District hospitals to help recovery from the addiction.

Humane Touch has also pledged to extend all support and cooperation in taking forward the initiatives taken by the Andaman and Nicobar Administration to curb alcoholism in the Islands.

Humane Touch as a voluntary organization has been advocating its views against alcoholism since its inception in 2007, and has organized many awareness activities in South Andaman. The organization had also conducted a mass rally on 1st October 2016 demanding Liquor-Free Andamans as part of its Swachch Samaaj Abhiyan.