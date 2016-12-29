Lack of Maintenance of RO plants leaves people of Car Nicobar high and dry

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Car Nicobar, Dec 29: Hard water availability at Car Nicobar Island is always considered as a major issue and this is why soon after Tsunami 2004 RO plants were installed at Car Nicobar Islands one each at Sawai village and Head Quarter area.

Drinking hard water might cause serious health issues thus the major population of the Car Nicobar region depends on the RO plant but just because of lack of maintenance of the RO plant placed at Headquarter region of the Car Nicobar the people are now facing great inconvenience.

Andaman Sheekha has photographs, which shows how people are forced to stand in long queues to get just get a Gallon of treated water. People alleged that the water from the RO plant comes out very slowly making each and every one to wait for a very long time in unbelievably long queues.

“The RO plant has to be maintained and the filter has to be changed in the time period of every three months which do not happen here,” alleged a resident of Car Nicobar.

People of the area alleged that a number of times they have lodged complaints in the APWD site office of the area but no one has taken the pain to repair it. “It seems no one is bothered about us,” said a resident of Car Nicobar Island.

“We hope that atleast after media reports the Deputy Commissioner of Nicobar District will look into this matter,” the resident added.