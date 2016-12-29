One arrested with excess quantity of IMFL at Nilambur Jetty area

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Dec 29: In order to prevent the illegal sale of IMFL during the forthcoming festive season and New Year celebration the District Police of N&M Andaman is conducting a Special Drive against the bootlegging menace. In this process on 22.12.2016, a Police party of PS Baratang consisting of HC/V.D.S Babu, PCs Rajesh Kannan and Sagar Kumar Minj arrested one person namely Suresh Kumar S/o late Balan (49 Yrs) R/o Guptapara, Port Blair with 12 Nos 750ml IMFL bottles (co. sealed) while conducting checking at Nilambur Jetty area. A case under section 32 of Regulation III of 1876 has been registered at PS Baratang against the aforesaid person.

People are advised to refrain from such activities and also to inform nearest Police Station if such activities are noticed by them.