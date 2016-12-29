Special camps for pensioners

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Dec 29: A camp was organized for the redressal of complaints with regard to the disbursement of Old Age Pension, Widow Pension, Destitute Allowance and Disability Allowance at Conference Hall of Assistant Commissioner Office, Diglipur on 28.12.2016 at 10.00 am onwards with the active support of District Administration. Around 400 pensioners have assembled and submitted their grievances. The grievances of most of the persons have been examined by the staff of Directorate of Social Welfare and informed that their payments have been credited in their respective Accounts. The department has collected the beneficiaries whose assistance is pending due to mismatch in Account number, Aadhaar number, EID number etc and assured that the payment will be credited in their account shortly. A similar type of camp will be held at Rangat on 29.12.2016 at 10.00 am.