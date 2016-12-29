Unauthorized Film Posters deface city; Make mockery of LG’s Swachh Bharat efforts

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Staff Correspondent

Port Blair, Dec 28: As per the law of this land pasting posters on walls, any public places or government buildings/ structures is illegal in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Moreover after Prime Minister’s call of Swachh Bharat it is our social responsibility to keep our Islands clean.

Perhaps this is the reason why neither any political party nor social organization of these islands ever pastes any kind of posters in city. If necessary, hoardings are placed and banners are put with PBMC’s permission.

But now it has been observed that a group of people, who have produced a regional film, are very aggressively marketing for the film and putting full size posters on each and every corner of Port Blair, defacing the city.

There are dozens and dozens of such full size posters put all over the Islands ruining even the efforts of present Lt. Governor and entire administration towards Swachh Bharat.

When contacted the Chairperson of PBMC, Mr. B Eshwar Rao was found clueless but he said that all posters have been already removed but even in the evening hundreds of posters could be seen all over the city, which can be verified by any Port Blairian tomorrow morning.

When asked about any action taken on the film team, the Chairperson said that he has no idea about this matter and will let us know after getting details from concerned officials.

When contacted the Brand Ambassador of Swachh Bharat lauded the efforts of entire team of the regional film and said that this is good that films are being made on Andaman by Andaman people but he said that even for any good cause the beauty of these Islands should not be compromised. “I believe that PBMC will take necessary action in this regard,” Mr.Lal added.

The point is that when the entire country is putting best efforts to keep India clean, such cheap publicity stunts by certain groups come as a big disappointment for others. Such act will also indirectly encourage other groups and commercial organizations to follow the same path to get cheap publicity.

Hope the PBMC will take suitable action in this regard and give a message to everyone that the council is really serious about Swachh Bharat Mission.