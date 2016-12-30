73rd anniversary of First Flag Hoisting by Netaji befittingly celebrated: Lt. Governor hoists National Tri-Colour amidst large gathering

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Dec.30: An event of great significance in the history of A&N Islands and the Indian freedom struggle was scripted on the 30th of December 1943, when Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose hoisted the National Tri-Colour for the first time on Indian soil, at Gymkhana ground, Port Blair, declaring Andaman & Nicobar Islands’ independent and named them ‘Shaheed, Swaraj Dweep Samooh’.

The 73rd anniversary of the historic event of the first hoisting of the National Flag was celebrated befittingly here today, with the main function held near the ‘Memorial of 30th December’ at Netaji Stadium. The Lt. Governor, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi hoisted the National Tri-Colour amidst a large gathering of people from all walks of life, including the members of Shaheed Swaraj Dweep Samooh Naman Yatra from mainland, organized by FANS (Forum for Awareness on National Security). The Minister of State for MSME, GoI, Shri Giriraj Singh, Margdarshak FANS, Shri Indresh Kumarji, Member of Parliament, Shri Bishnu Pada Ray, the Chief Secretary, A&N Administration, Shri Anindo Majumdar, ZP Adhyaksh of South Andaman, Shri Jaydeep Kumar Dey and ZP Adhyaksh, North & Middle Andaman, Shri Saw Tathu, Chairperson, PBMC, Shri B. Eswar Rao, Councillors, representatives of Political Parties and a host of dignitaries from Defence and A&N Administration also graced this historic occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Lt. Governor stated that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was a great patriotic leader, who fought for the freedom of the country. His name symbolizes boldness, aggressiveness and sacrifice, the Lt. Governor said adding that on the historic day of 30th December in the year 1943, Netaji hoisted the Tri-Colour here and informed the Islanders while addressing the Ceremonial Flag Hoisting that Japanese Government had handed over A & N Islands to the Indian National Army, which was led by Netaji himself.

The Lt. Governor showered praises on the Islanders, who gave full support to Netaji and the freedom struggle not only as members of Indian Independence League (IIL) but as ordinary Islanders by providing financial support to IIL. He briefed about Netaji’s visit to Cellular Jail, during which he expressed his views that Andaman, the place where patriots suffered inhuman torture by the Britishers, is proud to be the first independent Islands.

The Lt. Governor appealed to the people to follow the path of Netaji and contribute to the unity & integrity of the nation as also strengthen the Prime Minister’s hands in taking the nation to the path of progress. The Lt. Governor lauded the contribution of veteran citizens of the Islanders, who were the witness during the First Flag Hoisting by Netaji and expressed hope that they would remain as an inspiration to the younger generation.

The Lt. Governor also felicitated seven members of Indian National Army/Indian Independence League, Andaman Branch on the occasion. The members who were felicitated are Shri John Lobo, R/o. Aberdeen Bazar, Shri Hari Kishen, R/o Goalghar, Smt. Kiran Kumari, R/o Dignabad, Dr. Moti Ram, R/o Aberdeen Bazar, Smt. Har Devi, R/o Aberdeen Bazar, Smt. Teja Devi, R/o Prothrapur and Shri Jag Jeevan Ram, R/o Aberdeen Bazar. Few other members were also to be felicitated but due to ill-health could not attend the function they include Shri Swaroop Lall, R/o Goalghar, Shri Rahmatullah, R/o Junglighat, Smt. Florence, R/o Dignabad and Smt. Ratan Devi, R/o Babulane.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of State for MSME congratulated FANS for the initiative in creating national security awareness among the people of the country and said that India was known as ‘Vishwaguru’ for its rich heritage and traditional culture. Today, “we are breathing free air because of the sacrifices made by those martyrs, who fought for our independence and we must salute them”, he said and expressed gratitude to the Lt. Governor for organizing the historic event in a bigger way with larger participation.

Shri Indresh Kumarji threw light on the role of INA (Azad Hind Fauj) in the freedom struggle under the leadership of Netaji. He also presented a brief history about the historic landing of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in the Islands and his hoisting the National Tri-Colour in the Islands on 30th December 1943, stating that the significance of 30th December as historic day, will be celebrated more befittingly in the years to come.

The Member of Parliament in his address gave remarks on the contribution of the Islanders in the freedom struggle, who paid Rs.10,000/- for IIL during the first flag hoisting ceremony by Netaji on 30th December 1943 and Rs. 5,000/- the next day. The MP described the Islands as ‘sacred land’, being the land of sacrifices made by the freedom fighters.

Sur Saptak Sangeet Academy presented melodious patriotic songs on the occasion and the function included with the National Anthem.