Beach Festival at Amkunj Inaugurated

Rangat, Dec 30: Amkunj Beach festival was inaugurated today at 6.15 pm at Amkunj, Rangat. The Chief guest Shri Anindo Mazumder, IAS, Chief Secretary A & N Islands arrived at 6.15 pm and inspected all the stalls raised at the beach festival and inaugurated the festival by releasing of Balloon and watering of plants. Miss. Monika Priyadarshni, IAS, Assistant Commissioner, Rangat welcomed the Chief Guest and the gathering.

Addressing the general public and the gathering the Chief Guest explained the objectives of organizing such festivals to promote tourism and self employment of the unemployed youths. Besides this, a colourful Cultural Program was also staged by the School students and Anganwadi Workers of the area. Later Shri Gopi Krishnan, IAS, DC, N&M Andaman presented the memento to the Chief guest and Pradhan, Nimbutala casted the vote of thanks.

Baby Show, Beach Volleyball other sports will be held throughout the day on 31st December 2016. In the evening Wonderful cultural programs including Nukkad Natak on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Drug addiction will be the prime attractions.