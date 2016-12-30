Car Nicobar Island to get two new RO Plants soon

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Dec 30: Here is a good news for residents of Car Nicobar. It has been learnt that soon two more RO Plants will be installed in the Car Nicobar Island to ease the problems of the residents, who are presently reeling under scarcity of treated drinking water.

Highly placed sources in the Car Nicobar Island told Andaman Sheekha today that due to lack of assets and lack of transporting facilities in the island the maintenance work of the RO Plants couldn’t be carried out in the due course of time but looking at the need, the District Commissioner Office of Car Nicobar has already taken up the matter and within the coming month two new RO Plants will be installed at Aaron Village and Kinyuka Village within the period of one month.

As per details, the two operating RO Plants will also be repaired soon to cater the basic needs of the people.