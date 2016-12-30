Children highlight major issues infront of Diglipur Pramukh

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















DJ Venkatesh

Diglipur, 30 Dec: The staff of Butterflies NGO and representatives children from 6 villages today met with Pramukh Diglipur and discussed various children related matters.

The representative children discussed various issues i.e Improper bus connectivity for school going children, Lack of Child specialist in CHC Diglipur, Brewing of Alcohol in some homes at Durgapur which disturb the studies of the children, Children wants to attend the Gram Sabhas, Construction of Children Parks in every Panchayat, demand for music teacher at Kalighat and Durgapur etc. Butterflies Field Coordinator B Prasanna Rao alongwith Jyoti Roy and Dipa Bepari attended the meeting.