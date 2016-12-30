Diglipur Pays Tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















DJ Venkatesh

Diglipur, 30 Dec: Along with the other parts of these Islands Diglipur also paid rich tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose today.

In a function held at Children’s park, Diglipur members of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Statue Establishment Committee (NSCBSEC) and general public gathered today evening at Netaji Statue and offered floral tributes. Secretary M L Das, Pradhan Subhash Gram Smti. Alpana Mondal garlanded the statue of Netaji.

Later Pradhan R K Gram, Tehsildar Diglipur Shri B C Das and general public offered floral tributes to Netaji.

Sweets were distributed to the general public on the occasion.

On December 30, 1943, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose hoisted the Tri-colour for the first time at the Gymkhana Ground (Netaji Stadium) in Port Blair, Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Netaji was the first Indian to reclaim a British governed land of India.

Bose’s visited the islands as the head of the Provisional Government of Azad Hind marked a symbolic fulfilment of his promise that the Indian National Army would stand on Indian soil by the end of 1943.