Family counseling Centre by SECI

Port Blair, Dec 30: Star Education Charitable Institute, a non –governmental organization, at Prem Nagar, Port Blair is providing services of family counseling centre aided by Central Social Welfare Board, Govt. of India, New Delhi supported by A&N State Social Welfare Board Port Blair .

The family counseling center is providing family counseling and guidance for cases related marital maladjustment with spouse, domestic violence, family & property dispute, alcoholism, drug addition, bigamy, extra marital affairs, female feticide, child abuse, economic crises, personality differences, depressions, career counseling adolescence counseling. The family counseling center is also providing legal aid, police assistance.

The institution has requested people having such problems to contact on room no.6 Sagritara Complex, Prem Nagar, Port Blair they can also intimate on helpline no.8348086884.