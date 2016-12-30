Gamblers nabbed at Diglipur

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















DJ Venkatesh

Diglipur, Dec 30: PS Diglipur staff apprehended four people at Subhashgram, Diglipur, who were gambling in afternoon and recovered Rs 2550/- board money and Rs 640 Pocket money from them.

All the accused namely T.Tirupati, K Murga, S.Udaiyar and Ranjit Das arrested and under A & N Gambling Regulation 1956 and were produced before the Court at Mayabunder .

The raid was conducted under the supervision of S.I. G Mohan Rao along with PC Liton, PC Bikash and PC Krishna.