One Convicted for Assaulting STS Bus Conductor

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::
Muralidharan Pillai
Port Blair, Dec 30: The Ld. Court of J.M.P.C, Mayabunder presided over by Shri Sukumar Mondal convicted the accused Rajesh Pratap Ekka in connection with P.S. Mayabunder Crime No. 46/06 (G.R. Case No. 205/06) for the offence punishable U/S 332 IPC for assaulting STS Bus conductor namely Shri Narayan Ch. Roy and sentenced him to suffer simple imprisonment for 03 month and to pay a fine of Rs. 3,000/- on 22 December 2016. The state prosecution was conducted by Shri Pradeep Ram, Assistant Public Prosecutor, North & Middle Andaman.

