South Andaman Police solves SBI burglary case

Port Blair, Dec 30: South Andaman Police has solved a case of burglary which took place on 14/11/2016 in the branch of SBI at Aberdeen bazaar upon which a case crime No. 632/16 dated 14/11/2016 of PS Aberdeen U/s 457/380 IPS was registered. Due to the extensive efforts being made by Aberdeen PS the Police has succeeded in arresting three accused persons on 27/12/2016 namely (1) Swaroop Mondal (23 yrs) R/o Prothrapur Basthi (2) Subham Bepari (24 yrs) R/o Prothrapur District Jail Complex (3) Dipanker Mondal (22 yrs) R/o Prothrapur Basti who will be produced before the Ld. Court of CJM at Port Blair.

In this connection 01 Mobile phone, 01 SIM card, 01 Suzuki Gixxer Motorcycle, 01 Briefcase containing welcome kits of SBI with ATM cards and cheque books, few net banking kits and ATM PIN envelopes have been recovered so far. Further investigation continues in this case.

General public is requested to pass on any credible information on any illegal activity on the telephone numbers : 233077, 232405, 232400 & 100. The informant will be suitably rewarded and his/ her identity will be kept secret.